First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,529 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Financial were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Financial by 33.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Financial by 387.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

In other news, Director William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THFF opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. The firm has a market cap of $532.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.29. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $48.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from First Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

