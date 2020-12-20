First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.52. First Capital Realty shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 1,167,743 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCR.UN. TD Securities decreased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.53.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.