FIO Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $24.31 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0996 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $8.97 million and $24.31 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001494 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000065 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 733,033,872 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io . The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.