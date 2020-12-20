FinNexus (FNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.29 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $393,049.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One FinNexus token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000548 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00056927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00369176 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017277 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025685 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus is a token. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FinNexus

FinNexus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

