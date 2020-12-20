Financial Contrast: The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) and Stage Stores (OTCMKTS:SSINQ)

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) and Stage Stores (OTCMKTS:SSINQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for The TJX Companies and Stage Stores, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The TJX Companies 0 3 20 1 2.92 Stage Stores 0 0 0 0 N/A

The TJX Companies currently has a consensus price target of $67.77, indicating a potential upside of 0.10%.

Risk & Volatility

The TJX Companies has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stage Stores has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The TJX Companies and Stage Stores’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The TJX Companies $41.72 billion 1.95 $3.27 billion $2.67 25.36 Stage Stores $1.58 billion 0.00 -$87.71 million N/A N/A

The TJX Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Stage Stores.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of The TJX Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Stage Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of The TJX Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Stage Stores shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The TJX Companies and Stage Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The TJX Companies 2.11% 13.62% 2.83% Stage Stores N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The TJX Companies beats Stage Stores on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 1,273 T.J. Maxx, 1,130 Marshalls, 809 HomeGoods, 46 Sierra, and 32 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com in the United States; 279 Winners, 137 HomeSense, and 97 Marshalls stores in Canada; 594 T.K. Maxx and 78 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com in Europe; and 54 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. The company is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Stage Stores Company Profile

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small towns and rural communities in the United States. The company sells moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods through its department stores, off-price stores, and e-commerce Website, as well as through private label credit card and loyalty programs. As of September 17, 2019, it operated 625 BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE specialty department stores; and 158 GORDMANS off-price stores. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On May 10, 2020, Stage Stores, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on August 14, 2020.

