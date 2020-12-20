Financial Comparison: Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) & Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) and Noah (NYSE:NOAH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Westwood Holdings Group and Noah, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Noah 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noah has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Noah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group 3.08% 2.85% 2.45% Noah 33.83% 12.88% 10.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Noah’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group $84.08 million 1.21 $5.91 million N/A N/A Noah $253.09 million 10.15 $119.10 million $2.41 17.40

Noah has higher revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Noah shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Noah beats Westwood Holdings Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service. It offers onshore and offshore fixed income, private equity, secondary market equity, and insurance products; and value-added financial and related services, such as investor education, corporate registration and tax planning, trust, financial leasing, and philanthropy. The company also provides private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, credit, and other investments; and online wealth management, lending, and payment technology services. Noah Holdings Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

