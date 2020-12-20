Financial Comparison: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) and Interep National Radio Sales (OTCMKTS:IREP)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) and Interep National Radio Sales (OTCMKTS:IREP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tencent Music Entertainment Group 14.41% 9.76% 8.16% Interep National Radio Sales N/A N/A N/A

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0 2 7 0 2.78 Interep National Radio Sales 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus price target of $18.04, indicating a potential downside of 3.34%. Given Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tencent Music Entertainment Group is more favorable than Interep National Radio Sales.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.7% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Interep National Radio Sales shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tencent Music Entertainment Group $3.65 billion 8.34 $576.20 million $0.37 50.43 Interep National Radio Sales N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Interep National Radio Sales.

Summary

Tencent Music Entertainment Group beats Interep National Radio Sales on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung. The company also operates Kugou Live and Kuwo Live that provides an interactive online stage for performers and users to showcase their talent and engage with those interested in their performance. In addition, it sells music-related merchandise, including Kugou M1 headsets, smart speakers, WeSing karaoke microphones, and Hi-Fi systems; and offers online music event ticketing services, as well as services to smart device and automobile makers to build and operate music services on devices and vehicles. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a strategic partnership with CoMix Wave Films. The company was formerly known as China Music Corporation. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

Interep National Radio Sales Company Profile

Interep National Radio Sales, Inc. operates as an independent spot radio representation company serving radio broadcast clients, television, and Internet service providers in the United States. It provides national sales representation for clients whose diverse formats include country, rock, sports, Hispanic, classical, urban, news, talk, oldies, adult contemporary, jazz, and contemporary hits. The company also performs research, scheduling, billing, payment, pre-analysis, and post-analysis functions relating to the advertising time purchase. In addition, it provides sales and marketing of online advertising, as well as online marketing research to clients and advertisers. Further, the company provides concept development and sales promotion services, such as advertising support, merchandising, and sales incentive programs. It serves radio broadcast clients and advertisers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

