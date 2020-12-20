Financial Comparison: fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) & Empire Post Media (OTCMKTS:EMPM)

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) and Empire Post Media (OTCMKTS:EMPM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for fuboTV and Empire Post Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 0 0 7 0 3.00 Empire Post Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

fuboTV currently has a consensus price target of $27.08, indicating a potential downside of 31.00%. Given fuboTV’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe fuboTV is more favorable than Empire Post Media.

Volatility & Risk

fuboTV has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empire Post Media has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares fuboTV and Empire Post Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV N/A -164.91% -29.66% Empire Post Media N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares fuboTV and Empire Post Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $4.27 million 621.04 -$34.36 million ($1.48) -26.52 Empire Post Media N/A N/A $50,000.00 N/A N/A

Empire Post Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than fuboTV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Empire Post Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of fuboTV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Empire Post Media beats fuboTV on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc. operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Empire Post Media Company Profile

Empire Post Media, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merge with another entity. Previously, it was engaged in post-production services to the movie and television industry. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

