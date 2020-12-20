Financial Analysis: VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) versus Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) and Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for VIQ Solutions and Sprout Social, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIQ Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Sprout Social 0 1 4 0 2.80

Sprout Social has a consensus target price of $52.60, suggesting a potential downside of 0.75%. Given Sprout Social’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sprout Social is more favorable than VIQ Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Sprout Social’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIQ Solutions $25.10 million 3.66 -$4.52 million ($0.74) -5.36 Sprout Social $102.71 million 27.31 -$134.45 million ($2.54) -20.87

VIQ Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sprout Social. Sprout Social is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIQ Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Sprout Social’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIQ Solutions -32.33% -166.95% -32.71% Sprout Social N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Sprout Social shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sprout Social beats VIQ Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Transcription segment provides recording and transcription services. The company's software captures digital content from audio/video source, and provides online collaboration, mobility, data analytics, and integration with sensors, facial recognition, speech recognition, and case management or patient record systems. It provides its recording and transcription services to various clients, including medical, courtrooms, legislative assemblies, hearing rooms, inquiries, and quasi-judicial clients; and multi-speaker documentation services to law enforcement and criminal justice organizations. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows. The company's tools serves a range of use-cases within its customers' organizations, including social and community management, public relations, marketing, customer service, sales and customer acquisition, recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy. It also offers professional services, which primarily consist of consulting and training services. The company serves approximately 23,000 customers across small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, and marketing agencies, as well as government, non-profit, and educational institutions. Sprout Social, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

