Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.70.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $225.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $127.73 and a 1-year high of $226.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.99.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 152.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.