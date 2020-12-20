Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $73.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $789.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.62. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $87.00.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.32. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $47.05 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after buying an additional 75,478 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.
