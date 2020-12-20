Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $73.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $789.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.62. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $87.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.32. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $47.05 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,990,822.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 310,967 shares of company stock worth $21,605,906 over the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after buying an additional 75,478 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

