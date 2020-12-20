Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Head-To-Head Survey

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Lyons Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%.

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Lyons Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 25.35% 19.47% 1.93% Lyons Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lyons Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Lyons Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $299.72 million 2.73 $56.04 million N/A N/A Lyons Bancorp $58.42 million 2.16 $11.01 million N/A N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than Lyons Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Lyons Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A Lyons Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach beats Lyons Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans. The company also provides personal, home, small business, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, commercial, and church and nonprofit loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit and gift cards. In addition, it offers merchant, electronic lockbox, remote deposit capture, digital wallet, direct deposit, escrow, religious and healthcare client, and other services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 25 branches in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Lyons Bancorp Company Profile

Lyons Bancorp Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans comprising residential real estate, commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and direct and indirect consumer installment loans; and residential real estate loans that include classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans, which comprise recreational, auto, personal, and home improvement loans. In addition, the company offers financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services. Further, it provides mortgage, online and mobile banking, account, credit card, online cash management, and merchant services. The company operates 15 branches located in Wayne, Onondaga, Yates, Ontario, Monroe, Seneca, and Cayuga counties, New York. Lyons Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1852 and is based in Lyons, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.