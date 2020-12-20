Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.