Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

FN stock opened at $76.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average of $66.12. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.47.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,174.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 10.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Fabrinet by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Fabrinet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.