EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for EZCORP in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EZCORP’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EZPW. TheStreet lowered shares of EZCORP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $252.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 690.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

