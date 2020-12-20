ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $368,000 Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 155.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $32.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.77%.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

