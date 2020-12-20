ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 138,966 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,966 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,990,000. Maplelane Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 275.0% during the third quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 750,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 24.0% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 345,150 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 10.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 325,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 148.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after buying an additional 955,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLUU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.80 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $1,628,131.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,934 shares of company stock worth $3,514,428. Company insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

GLUU stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

