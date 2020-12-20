ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $396,000 Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Harsco were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Harsco by 33.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 162,671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Harsco by 217.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the second quarter worth $161,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Harsco by 14.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harsco by 15.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 29,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

HSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.