ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $383,000 Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 12,668 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth $39,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SE opened at $200.35 on Friday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.31.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

