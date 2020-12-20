ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $13.83 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 177,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $2,306,636.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,431.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,537,697 shares of company stock valued at $61,005,290 over the last ninety days. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

