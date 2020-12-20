Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXEL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

EXEL opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $740,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 39,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $872,336.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,426 shares of company stock worth $2,685,252. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Exelixis by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 681,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Exelixis by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 94,349 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 33.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

