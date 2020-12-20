Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Exantas Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It provides commercial real estate loans and credit investments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities. Exantas Capital Corp., formerly known as Resource Capital Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

XAN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of Exantas Capital stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. Exantas Capital has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 251.90, a quick ratio of 251.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $125.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Exantas Capital had a negative net margin of 347.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Exantas Capital will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exantas Capital by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,052 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exantas Capital by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 52,370 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Exantas Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Exantas Capital by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 321,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Exantas Capital by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

