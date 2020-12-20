Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 386,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,982 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AQUA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,726,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,199 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,291,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 619,641 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after acquiring an additional 562,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after acquiring an additional 393,120 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,688,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,613,000 after acquiring an additional 338,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 26,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $645,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $206,861,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,061,279 shares of company stock valued at $223,614,098 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $28.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

