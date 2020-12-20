EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of EVNVY opened at $4.40 on Friday. EVN has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
EVN Company Profile
