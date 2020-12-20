EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of EVNVY opened at $4.40 on Friday. EVN has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

EVN Company Profile

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private households and business customers, and municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.

