Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) & Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Head to Head Survey

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) and Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Ebix alerts:

Ebix has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ebix and Eviation Aircraft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebix 0 1 1 0 2.50 Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ebix currently has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.63%. Given Ebix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ebix is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Profitability

This table compares Ebix and Eviation Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebix 17.20% 18.84% 7.31% Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Ebix shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Ebix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ebix and Eviation Aircraft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebix $580.61 million 1.92 $96.72 million N/A N/A Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than Eviation Aircraft.

Summary

Ebix beats Eviation Aircraft on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc. provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions. The company operates P&C exchanges primarily in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, which facilitates the exchange of insurance data between brokers and insurance carriers with a focus on the areas of personal and commercial lines. Its exchange related products and services include travel exchanges and money transfer services; foreign exchange and outward remittance services; consumer bill payment services; gift cards for consumers that can be redeemed at various merchants; and technology services for various providers in the areas of lending, wealth and asset management, travel, and logistics. The company's insurance exchanges related products and services include SaaS platform and related services; licensing of software; and professional services comprising setting up, customization, training, or consulting. Its risk compliance solutions cover and certificates of insurance creation and tracking; consulting services comprising project management and development; and business process outsourcing services, including domain intensive project management, time, and material based consulting engagements. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

About Eviation Aircraft

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.