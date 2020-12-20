Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives $13.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

EVRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Everi alerts:

EVRI opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.99. Everi has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Everi news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $187,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,825. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Everi by 17.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Everi by 32.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 74,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Everi during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.