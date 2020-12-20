Everex (EVX) Price Reaches $0.31

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, Everex has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Everex token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001335 BTC on popular exchanges. Everex has a total market cap of $7.11 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00057104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00369803 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017494 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00025973 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex (EVX) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.