Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Shares of EEFT opened at $144.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.00 and its 200 day moving average is $103.76. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $167.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 272.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 56,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $7,377,121.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,767.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,002 shares of company stock valued at $20,596,511. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,282,000 after buying an additional 77,918 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,354,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,601,000 after purchasing an additional 750,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,708,000 after purchasing an additional 204,688 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 827,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,211,000 after purchasing an additional 537,475 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,618,000 after purchasing an additional 366,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

