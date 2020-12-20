Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 44,414 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Euronav were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Euronav by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

EURN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. BTIG Research cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

NYSE EURN opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. Euronav NV has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.00%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

