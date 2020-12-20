Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $61.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

