Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of CarMax by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of CarMax by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CarMax by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CarMax by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

Shares of KMX opened at $98.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.20. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $109.31.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

