Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,720 Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WKHS shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

In other Workhorse Group news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $1,209,922.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,317,146. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 164,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $3,612,328.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 399,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,762,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 443,720 shares of company stock worth $10,143,171 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $21.15 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). Equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.