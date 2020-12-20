Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Avanos Medical by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.52, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.87 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.