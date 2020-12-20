Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 3,892 Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 1,452.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,130,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 188.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,296,000 after acquiring an additional 67,636 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $226,000.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EXI opened at $106.28 on Friday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $59.59 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.29.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.