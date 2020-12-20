Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Separately, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FIBR opened at $102.11 on Friday. iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF has a 52 week low of $96.50 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.82.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.