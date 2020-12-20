Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $37,000 in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 16,304 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPF opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.