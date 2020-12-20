Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:ESP)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSE:ESP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE ESP opened at $20.74 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $23.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 million, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.22.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.12 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

