Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

ERO has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC cut their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.06.

TSE ERO opened at C$19.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.77. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12 month low of C$8.40 and a 12 month high of C$23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 54.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$125.67 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

