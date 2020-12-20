Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$20.25.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

