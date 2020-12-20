EnterCoin (ENTRC) Trading Up 224.5% This Week

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 152.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $108,550.21 and approximately $3.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 224.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00056927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00369176 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017277 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025685 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin is a token. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

