Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 282.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 100.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 133,137 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 95,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $497,052.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,538,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,971 shares of company stock valued at $22,912,454. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENPH opened at $164.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.16 and a 200-day moving average of $84.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.15. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.41.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.