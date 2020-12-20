Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.56

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and traded as high as $50.83. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 860 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGHSF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enghouse Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enghouse Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.53.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, video collaboration, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

