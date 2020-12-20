Energi (NRG) Hits Market Cap of $56.12 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. Energi has a market capitalization of $56.12 million and $2.45 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00006519 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00145742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00021750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.44 or 0.00778666 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00174890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00369935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00075963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00117997 BTC.

About Energi

Energi was first traded on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 36,146,230 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.