Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WIRE. BidaskClub raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised Encore Wire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

WIRE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.45. The stock had a trading volume of 661,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,541. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

