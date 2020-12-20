Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.12. 1,121,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,600. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

