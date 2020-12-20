Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) PT Raised to $90.00 at Mizuho

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03.

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $500,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

