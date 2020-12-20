ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ENGGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.03. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

