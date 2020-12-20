Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELVT shares. ValuEngine raised Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 60.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the third quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.79. Elevate Credit has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.