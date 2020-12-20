Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) in a research note released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Electrameccanica Vehicles from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Electrameccanica Vehicles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of SOLO stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 26.20, a quick ratio of 25.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $573.80 million, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter valued at $890,000. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

