Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Elbit Imaging stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Elbit Imaging has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.

About Elbit Imaging

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems; and products to treat cancer diseases. Its treatment-oriented medical systems include magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings.

